If you travel in and around Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington over the coming days, here are some potential disruptions to look out for - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 12).

Road

Newham

Delays are possible on the A118 High Street in Tower Hamlets and Newham in both directions, between Bow Roundabout and Great Eastern Road, due to utility works, until April 30 next year.

Multi-way signals will be in place in Boundary Lane until 5pm on February 18.

Ongoing works by Newham Council mean Silvertown Way will remain closed until September 30.

Tower Hamlets

The Rotherhithe Tunnel will be closed in both directions between about 10pm and 5am on Monday night for maintenance.

TfL will be working on the Blackwall tunnel from 1am to 8am on Sunday morning.

Emergency works are due to be carried out in East Smithfield between John Fisher Street and Dock Street, until Wednesday - February 16. One of three lanes is blocked due to a gas leak.

Hackney

G Network will be working in Well Street until 6pm on February 18.

Delays are possible at the Old Street Junction until December because of TfL works to implement a new road layout. City Road will be closed in both directions, south of Old Street junction and Old Street, west of Old Street junction, will also be closed. Old Street junction will also be reduced to a single lane in both directions.

Islington

G Network will be carrying out work in Liverpool Road until February 28.

Clerkenwell Road will be closed eastbound between Gray's Inn Road and Farringdon Road due to Cadent Gas works, until April 15.

Rail

TfL

There will be no service on the whole of the Hammersmith and City line on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February.

There will be no service on the Circle line between Hammersmith and Tower Hill, via Kings Cross St Pancras and and between Edgware Road and High Street Kensington the whole weekend either.

On the London Overground, there will be no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction. Replacement buses will be in operation. This also affects the Night Overground on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and customers are advised to use bus route N277.

Elsewhere, Night Tube services could be disrupted until June.