Tributes paid to former Labour councillor for Dalston, Richard Bruce

PUBLISHED: 15:34 05 March 2019

Former Hackney councillor Richard Bruce who has died. Picture: Leslie Bruce

Leslie Bruce

Richard Bruce, a Labour councillor for Dalston ward from 1982 to 1990, has died.

He was a postman for many years, having famously taken a temporary job while finishing his PhD in anthropology, which he never completed.

His anthropological training carried through into his lifelong interest in social justice and political engagement. Richard was very active in the politics of Dalston, and also on the national executive of the Union of Communication Workers.

He met his wife Leslie while studying, and they moved to New York where she was a professor in the field.

He was a keen cricket fan and a member of Surrey CC, even when in America. Richard and Leslie had just returned from watching England versus the West Indies in Antigua a few days before he had a heart attack.

A Hackney Labour spokesperson said: “He was a real character and an absolute stalwart of Labour. An individualist, but always had something useful to say and had to be listened to. A great loss.”

