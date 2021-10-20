Trick or Eat returns to help Hackney Foodbank

Published: 4:40 PM October 20, 2021

Hackney Foodbank will profit from the Trick or Eat campaign - Credit: Local Buyers Club

A Halloween-themed appeal has been reignited to help bolster the supplies of Hackney Foodbank.

Trick or Eat, launched three years ago by the Local Buyers Club - an online membership community, and sees families host a collection box outside their homes on October 31.

Anyone is invited to donate tins of soup, corned beef, tinned fish and longlife milk or juice, or other non-perishables and follow the ‘Trick or Eat trail’ around participating households.

And, being Halloween, fancy dress is encouraged.

Last year, the appeal collected five tonnes of food and organisers are hoping for a repeat effort in 2021 with the wider situation ‘looking bleak’ for many families.

Tanya Whitbread, operations and general manager of Hackney foodbank, said many are facing a desperate shortage, with food and fuel prices rising, and furlough at an end.

“Last year’s Trick or Eat proved that when we come together as a community, “ she said.

“We can make a tremendous difference – taking the pressure off the foodbank for a short while and showing warmth and care for others.”



For more information on how to get involved, email team@localbuyersclub.com, or visit www.trickoreat.co.uk

