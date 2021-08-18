Bar, coffee shop, butcher and general shop to open under one roof

Published: 12:50 PM August 18, 2021

Jake Costain and Samantha Scott are set to open Tuck Shop this weekend

A Tuck Shop that offers everything from a butcher to a bar is set to be opened by a husband and wife team in Hackney Wick - with a focus on environmental sustainability.

The start-up at Casings Way in the Fish Island neighbourhood also operates as a grocer, coffee shop, and licenced bottle seller, with refills for cereals and minerals also on offer.

Co-owner Jake Costain said: “Tuck Shop considers how to make the whole household shop more friendly for both the environment and the community.

The licenced bar allows drinking in and buying to take away.

“Offering ethically sourced meat and dairy products, and refill stations for household and pantry goods, Tuck Shop specifically seeks out producers who consider their impact on the world.”

He added that goods on sale include pastries from their upstairs neighbour Chow, Hackney Wick’s Bakery 4, Hackney-based Ozone Coffee Roaster, and local chickens from Fosse Meadows.

There is also cheese sourced from Neals Dairy and deli items from Islington’s Cobble Lane Cured.

How the shop appears from outside.

The couple have made big personal commitments to taking the shop, with Jake having previously traded in his graphic design job to train as a butcher.

His wife and Tuck Shop co-owner Samantha Scott used her 14 year marketing experience to help build and develop the brand.

Their motivation was said to be out of frustration at the lack of options to buy sustainable goods and household products. The pair raised £25,000 in order to open this weekend.

Samantha said: “We were frustrated that we couldn’t just walk to a shop in Hackney Wick to buy both refillable products but also consciously sourced meat and veg – especially during Covid, we need local options.

The shop counter

“Jake being a butcher and myself helping brands to grow their businesses, teaming up we knew we could make this happen.”

Tuck Shop opens on Friday, August 20, and for the weekend customers can enjoy discounted (£5) glasses of wine, £6.50 nibbles and half price on some bottles.

The shop opens 9.30am-7pm Tuesday to Thursday, 9.30am-10pm Friday and Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday. The shop is closed on Mondays.

Tuck Shop also offers customers refills.




