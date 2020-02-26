Search

Two Hackney bookshops vie to become British Book Awards 'indie shop of the year'

PUBLISHED: 11:12 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 26 February 2020

Burley Fisher Books in Kingsland Road

Burley Fisher Books in Kingsland Road

Burley Fisher Books

Two Hackney bookshops have been shortlisted for the Independent Bookshop of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Pages of Hackney is an independent bookshop on Lower Clapton Road. Picture: Toby PetersPages of Hackney is an independent bookshop on Lower Clapton Road. Picture: Toby Peters

Burley Fisher Books in Kingsland Road, Dalston, and Pages of Hackney in Lower Clapton Road are among seven shops which made it to the London regional list.

If either make it through to the next round they will be vying for the overall prize, to be given out at a ceremony at London's Grosvenor Hotel House on May 18.

Tom Tivnan, managing editor of publishing magazine The Bookseller, said: "There has been a resurgence in the last few years for the indie books sector with a growing number of stores and an increased market share. "The High Street in general may be struggling but indie bookshops are thriving in this challenging environment because of the expertise of staff — which can beat an Amazon algorithm any day — but also that they are true hubs of their communities."

