Two in hospital after police chase through Hackney leads to rush-hour crash

A rush-hour police chase that led to a crash on a major cycle route in Hackney left two people in hospital.

Really hope everyone is ok or not severely hurt. Chatham place - a residential street and cycle quietway 2. pic.twitter.com/moBQYYBQG4 — Natalie G (@nataliexgould) June 18, 2019

At about 5pm on Tuesday police officers tried to stop a stolen car but the driver failed to do so. A pursuit began but then stopped when the car entered an estate.

Shortly afterwards it was involved in a crash with an unmarked police car in Chatham Place, part of Quietway 2, off Morning Lane.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital and the driver of the police car was also taken to hospital for treatment.