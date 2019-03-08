Two in hospital after police chase through Hackney leads to rush-hour crash
PUBLISHED: 16:44 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 20 June 2019
Archant
A rush-hour police chase that led to a crash on a major cycle route in Hackney left two people in hospital.
At about 5pm on Tuesday police officers tried to stop a stolen car but the driver failed to do so. A pursuit began but then stopped when the car entered an estate.
Shortly afterwards it was involved in a crash with an unmarked police car in Chatham Place, part of Quietway 2, off Morning Lane.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital and the driver of the police car was also taken to hospital for treatment.