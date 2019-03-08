Search

Two in hospital after police chase through Hackney leads to rush-hour crash

PUBLISHED: 16:44 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 20 June 2019

The crash between two cars, one an unmarked police car, left two people in hospital. Picture: Met Police

The crash between two cars, one an unmarked police car, left two people in hospital. Picture: Met Police

A rush-hour police chase that led to a crash on a major cycle route in Hackney left two people in hospital.

At about 5pm on Tuesday police officers tried to stop a stolen car but the driver failed to do so. A pursuit began but then stopped when the car entered an estate.

Shortly afterwards it was involved in a crash with an unmarked police car in Chatham Place, part of Quietway 2, off Morning Lane.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital and the driver of the police car was also taken to hospital for treatment.

