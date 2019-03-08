Search

Two taken to hospital after fire destroys Stoke Newington flat

PUBLISHED: 10:14 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 18 November 2019

Two people were taken to hospital after the fire destroyed a flat in Stoke Newington. Picture: @LondonFire

Two people were taken to hospital after the fire destroyed a flat in Stoke Newington. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

Two people were taken to hospital after a basement flat was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

One man was rescued from the flat by crews in breathing apparatus after 25 firefighters were called to Colberg Place, Stoke Newington, at 2am.

Another woman had left before firefighters arrived, and both were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.20am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

