Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 April 2019

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

Archant

The UK Black Pride festival will be held at Haggerston Park for the first time this summer.

The free event will take place on Sunday 7 July, celebrating LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and Latin American descent.

The move to Hackney will enable UK Black Pride – which attracted 7,000 attendees to its 2018 showing in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens – to host a larger crowd.

Included among festivities on the day are music concerts, interactive performances, panel discussions and poetry readings.

Co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, said: “We are so energised by Hackney's diversity, historical significance as a welcoming place for people from such a broad range of diasporas and the wonderfully enthusiastic response from local government.”

Applications are now open for this year's performers, stalls, food vendors and volunteers.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Minicab driver fights for life after having heart attack at wheel during terrifying ambush in Stamford Hill

Police and medics at the scene in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Minicab driver fights for life after having heart attack at wheel during terrifying ambush in Stamford Hill

Police and medics at the scene in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Son insists Tottenham are close to ‘final step’ ahead of City double-header

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I’m Good Thanks: Dark comedy of a Catalan cartoonist on show by Hackney Downs

I'm Good Thanks features a body of new work from Spanish illustrator Joan Cornella. Picture: Harry Dougall.

Review: Little Miss Sunshine at Arcola Theatre

Little Miss Sunshine at the Arcola Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan.

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists