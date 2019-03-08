UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

The UK Black Pride festival will be held at Haggerston Park for the first time this summer.

The free event will take place on Sunday 7 July, celebrating LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and Latin American descent.

The move to Hackney will enable UK Black Pride – which attracted 7,000 attendees to its 2018 showing in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens – to host a larger crowd.

Included among festivities on the day are music concerts, interactive performances, panel discussions and poetry readings.

Co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, said: “We are so energised by Hackney's diversity, historical significance as a welcoming place for people from such a broad range of diasporas and the wonderfully enthusiastic response from local government.”

Applications are now open for this year's performers, stalls, food vendors and volunteers.