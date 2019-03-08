UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer
PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 April 2019
Archant
The UK Black Pride festival will be held at Haggerston Park for the first time this summer.
The free event will take place on Sunday 7 July, celebrating LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and Latin American descent.
The move to Hackney will enable UK Black Pride – which attracted 7,000 attendees to its 2018 showing in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens – to host a larger crowd.
Included among festivities on the day are music concerts, interactive performances, panel discussions and poetry readings.
Co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, said: “We are so energised by Hackney's diversity, historical significance as a welcoming place for people from such a broad range of diasporas and the wonderfully enthusiastic response from local government.”
Applications are now open for this year's performers, stalls, food vendors and volunteers.