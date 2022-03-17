Mother speaks of fleeing Ukraine at Hackney gathering

A mother spoke at a gathering in Hackney offering support to Ukraine, of the trauma of her escape from her war-torn country after taking cover in a bomb shelter .

Fighting back tears Liudmyla described how life in Ukraine changed in a heartbeat.

Just a few short days after her arrival in the UK and visibly shaken by her ordeal, she attended a reception held for Ukraine by the Speaker of Hackney, Michael Desmond, who has visited the country several times.

She shared her story with the Local Democracy Reporting Service and some details have been withheld to protect people’s identity.

Pictures for Peace by Urswick School pupils, created after Russia invaded Ukraine - Credit: Hackney speaker Desmond

Her family took refuge in a bomb shelter for nine hours, and they were turned back on their first attempt to leave Ukraine.

Eventually they fled in the early hours and took little with them – water, food from the fridge, essential medicines and important documents including passports.

Seven cars set off in a convoy which took nine hours to travel 200km as they had to navigate via roads which had escaped bombing.

There were road blocks and anti-tank defences across the country. Petrol was in short supply too.

Speaking through her daughter, Oksana, she said: “In the space of a few days there was such a massive change of priorities – the most important thing is life itself, the lives of relatives, the lives of loved ones, because you do not know if there is a tomorrow.”

The journey across the country took five days and Liudmyla said that across the country, people helped those who were trying to escape.

“The whole of Ukraine is covered by a net.

“People brought food, people brought drink, they looked after people as much as they could.”

In their pictures for peace, Hackney pupils promote peace, reconciliation, tolerance and understanding - Credit: Hackney Speaker Desmond

She described how “everybody helped people along, and people came out of their houses on the border to bring people food.”

They arrived in Warsaw where they had an emotional reunion with their daughter and then travelled onward to the UK.

She said she was “very sad that children have been robbed of their childhood”.

She called on governments to support Ukraine and warned: “Europe will be grounded, because he [Putin] will not stop."

Liudmyla also had a message for people who want to help or open up their homes for refugees.

“Be patient and treat people with warmth.

“It is very important to know that there are other countries which show compassion and kindness.”

Oksana said: “There will be lots of refugees who will be damaged, please be patient.”

Hackney primary school teacher Nataliya Nayda said some of her pupils have been talking about their concerns about the war.

Hackney teacher Nataliya Nayda, who spoke at the Ukraine reception at Hackney Town Hall - Credit: LDR Julia Gregory

She told the gathering that refugees who come to the UK will want to work and will also need kindness.

She urged Londoners to “refrain from spreading unverified information and avoid spreading xenophobic comments.”

She added: “There’s no guarantee that it cannot happen here.”

“We just want people to be kind hearted and open minded.”

People in Ukraine are struggling for democracy and freedom of speech, she said.

Maryna Ivaniuk has been taking aid, including sleeping bags, across Europe to support fellow Ukrainians.

“My house is fully packed with supplies,” she said.

Speaker Michael Desmond joined pupils from Urswick School in painting pictures on the theme of peace.

The works are to be photographed with the Speaker and sent to the International Secretary of Moscow City Council, Sergey Cheremin.

He has also written to Cheremin, who he met on an official visit to Hackney.

In his letter he said: “The teenagers who painted these pictures all hope there will be an end to violence and hostility, that Russia can return again to the family of nations and work with others for world peace.

“As the home of some of the greatest artists, composers, writers and philosophers, we know that Russian people are peace-loving, caring and compassionate.

"I hope you will encourage the City Council and National leaders to promote peace, reconciliation, tolerance and understanding. And do all you can to end the current conflict.”

Urswick School teenagers hope there will be an end to the violence and hostility in Ukraine - Credit: Hackney Speaker Desmond

Speaker Desmond also sent photos of the paintings to Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko and said the teenage artists “all hope there will be an end to violence and hostility and that peace will return to Ukraine".

"We admire the immense stoicism and fortitude of Ukrainian people at this terrible time," he said.