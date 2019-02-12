Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cabbies meet Hackney mayor in campaign to end ‘dirty vehicle ban’ in Shoreditch and Old Street

PUBLISHED: 11:14 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 05 March 2019

Plan to turn St Paul Street in Shoreditch into London's first 'electric' thoroughfare

Plan to turn St Paul Street in Shoreditch into London's first 'electric' thoroughfare

TFL

Cabbies have held talks with the mayor of Hackney over their campaign to reverse the ban on polluting vehicles around Shoreditch and Old Street, the Gazette can reveal.

Most cabbies cannot use some roads around Shoreditch and Old Street during peak hours. Picture: LTPRMost cabbies cannot use some roads around Shoreditch and Old Street during peak hours. Picture: LTPR

Since September, nine roads across two zones have, during peak hours, been restricted to walking, cycling and “ultra-low emission vehicles” (ULEV) – those that emit less than 75kg/km of CO2.

That has obviously affected trade for the capital’s 23,500 black cab drivers, as only 5 per cent are electric and therefore most can no longer pick up or drop off customers in the area.

Last month London Taxi PR (LTPR), which represents cabbies, met Phil Glanville, and went in armed with the support of Transport for All, an advocacy group championing disabled and elder people’s rights, and Inclusion London, which supports more than 70 deaf and disabled organisations.

They argue by allowing only ULEVs into the zones disabled passengers are at a disadvantage, and also that it is a restraint on the cabbies’ trade.

The LTPR said: “London Taxis have been able to move without restriction throughout London for 365 years, providing the only public transport door to door service. By restricting access to roads, they are effectively being forced into only being able to offer a 5 per cent service to customers.

“London Taxis are fully wheelchair accessible and many passengers with disabilities have come to depend and rely on them to allow them to be more independent and get around London, quickly and safely.”

The meeting was adjourned, and LTPR say “important views and facts had been put forward on behalf of the London taxi profession and its passengers”.

The scheme, funded through Sadiq Khan’s air quality fund and the government’s go ultra low city scheme, has been signed off by both Hackney and Islington councils.

Cllr Feryal Demirci, Hackney’s transport chief, said: “Our ultimate goal is to reclaim the streets from polluting motor vehicles. This ground-breaking scheme is the first step towards doing that.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate residents temporarily evacuated after unexploded Second World War bomb discovered

The police corden at the Kennaway Estate after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found. Picture: Nick Higham

‘They’re your figures Feryal’: Stoke Newington traders blast Hackney Council over ‘eco’ road closure plan

Traffic backed up along Stoke Newington Church Street

Cabbies meet Hackney mayor in campaign to end ‘dirty vehicle ban’ in Shoreditch and Old Street

Plan to turn St Paul Street in Shoreditch into London's first 'electric' thoroughfare

E5 postcode gardener mobilises crew armed with pickaxes to smash concrete in Homerton to make way for nature

Armed with pick-axes, crowbars and sledgehammers, the helpers broke up concrete front yards, brick walls and paving slab for the E5 10x Greener project

Most Read

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate residents temporarily evacuated after unexploded Second World War bomb discovered

The police corden at the Kennaway Estate after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found. Picture: Nick Higham

‘They’re your figures Feryal’: Stoke Newington traders blast Hackney Council over ‘eco’ road closure plan

Traffic backed up along Stoke Newington Church Street

Cabbies meet Hackney mayor in campaign to end ‘dirty vehicle ban’ in Shoreditch and Old Street

Plan to turn St Paul Street in Shoreditch into London's first 'electric' thoroughfare

E5 postcode gardener mobilises crew armed with pickaxes to smash concrete in Homerton to make way for nature

Armed with pick-axes, crowbars and sledgehammers, the helpers broke up concrete front yards, brick walls and paving slab for the E5 10x Greener project

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pochettino hit with two-match touchline ban after Burnley incident

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (centre) and his staff speak to referee Mike Dean and the match officials after the Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Arsenal’s Mead helps England win SheBelieves Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead in action for England Women (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Rennes v Arsenal ‘Engouement sans precedent’ – an unprecedented craze

Stade Rennes fans. PA

George Graham: Europa League offers Arsenal great chance of returning to Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Kane sends Spurs into quarter-finals with statement success

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring in the Champions League (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists