Man's death outside Finsbury Park station 'unexplained'
Published: 6:47 PM March 3, 2022
- Credit: Google
The death of a man outside Finsbury Park station is being treated as "unexplained".
Emergency services were called at 4.19pm today - March 3 - to reports of a person who had collapsed on board a bus in the bus station.
Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.
Paramedics suspect that the man, who is aged in his 60s, may have suffered a heart attack.
Despite their best efforts he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 5.12.pm.
His death is being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious, according to Scotland Yard.
A post mortem will take place in due course.
A police spokesperson said that enquiries are continuing.