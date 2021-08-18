Unknown T promotes new shirt run as Hackney Wick FC kick off season
- Credit: Hackney Wick FC
Hackney Wick FC have kicked off their season in fashionable style - wearing a kit promoted by Homerton rapper Unknown T.
The Gaffer-sponsored white strip launched ahead of the team’s Thurlow Nunn League campaign and manufacturers Nike have now released a second wave online.
The eye-catching design has a faint map of the borough stitched into the home shirts, while there is also a contrasting black shirt for away ties.
A club spokesman said: “The gradient Hackney map motif that fades into the bottom third of the jersey, and includes landmarks such as the Olympic Stadium, illustrates how the club exists to give players, coaches, fans and the community a place to grow together.
“In fact, Hackney references can be found all over the jersey: in the bespoke soft touch rubber club crest to the coordinates of the London borough that sit below the collar on the reverse of the shirt.”
The jersey’s contemporary monochrome design is also supported by two rubberised community sponsor logos to either sleeve, Grassroots for Good and @Itsblackowneddotcom
Unknown T, whose second album Adolescence hit the UK top ten last month, promoted the shirt’s launch in a photo shoot alongside other fans of the club.
Since establishing in 2015, The Wickers have become Hackney’s only semi-professional side after merging with London Bari in 2017.
Chairman Bobby Kasanga has helped build a social ethos into the club, with players expected to volunteer some of their time for good causes.
And the side have had a strong start on the pitch, winning two and drawing two of their opening five games to sit fifth in their league - which is the tenth tier in England.
