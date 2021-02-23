Young change-makers needed for Hackney Youth Parliament

Published: 1:45 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM February 23, 2021

Past Hackney Youth Parliaments have seen young people advocating for their communities and peers. - Credit: Hackney Council

Young local people are invited to help make a difference in their communities by signing up to the Hackney Youth Parliament (HYP).

A brand new format will see six young leaders elected this spring and 60 more HYP roles available to Hackney residents or students aged 14 to 19 years old - or up to 25 years old for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Members will be given a budget to work with, help inform decisions for how young people's services are delivered in the borough and push for positive change on issues such as climate change, systemic racism and mental health.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble said: “During these challenging times it is more important than ever that young people’s voices are heard in order to shape local and national policy.

“There are a huge number of opportunities available, and we want to hear from young people from all backgrounds so that every part of our community is given a voice."

Young people can get involved by registering interest here.

Any questions can be directed to Nana Adae-Amoakoh at nana.adae-amoakoh@hackney.gov.uk or call 020 8356 8555.







