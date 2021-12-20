News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Firefighters struggle to fight blaze on 'cluttered' boat in Clapton

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:55 PM December 20, 2021
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

A fire broke out on a boat moored at Spring Lane, Hackney on Saturday night - December 18 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have tackled a fire on a moored boat in Upper Clapton, prompting warnings about the dangers of "clutter".

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a fire on a boat moored in Spring Lane on Saturday night - December 18.

A man left the boat uninjured, according to the brigade, and a "small part of a 15-foot pleasure cruiser" was damaged by fire.

A LFB spokesperson said: “There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the boat which made it challenging for firefighters.

“Accumulating a lot of household items can cause fires to spread faster, especially when there are flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard.

"Exit routes can also become blocked, making safe evacuation more difficult.”

The brigade was called at 9.18pm to the blaze, which was under control by 10.15pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoreditch nightclub Cargo loses licence after failure to tackle crime 
  2. 2 Covid-19: Research reveals Hackney has highest R number in the country
  3. 3 Hackney's mayor welcomes declaration of major incident amid rising Omicron cases
  1. 4 Upper Clapton drug smuggler admits £5.5m cocaine conspiracy
  2. 5 Hip-hop speakeasy bar to open in Shoreditch
  3. 6 Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer
  4. 7 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  5. 8 'East London is in my heart'
  6. 9 Firefighters struggle to fight blaze on 'cluttered' boat in Clapton
  7. 10 Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Tottenham, Bethnal Green and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Bilan, David Munday and Esther Afrifa

London Live News

Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The defendants pleaded not guilty at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

London Live News

'Audacious' fraudster conned Hackney hotel staff

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A brand new secondary school and sixth form is opening in Shoreditch Park

Data

How much does it cost to live near Hackney's best schools?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Ilford Road Baptist Church has been praying for doctors and nurses caring for Covid patients

Coronavirus

Homerton Hospital remains 'busy' as Omicron variant spreads

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon