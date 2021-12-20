Firefighters struggle to fight blaze on 'cluttered' boat in Clapton
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Firefighters have tackled a fire on a moored boat in Upper Clapton, prompting warnings about the dangers of "clutter".
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a fire on a boat moored in Spring Lane on Saturday night - December 18.
A man left the boat uninjured, according to the brigade, and a "small part of a 15-foot pleasure cruiser" was damaged by fire.
A LFB spokesperson said: “There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the boat which made it challenging for firefighters.
“Accumulating a lot of household items can cause fires to spread faster, especially when there are flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard.
"Exit routes can also become blocked, making safe evacuation more difficult.”
The brigade was called at 9.18pm to the blaze, which was under control by 10.15pm.
Most Read
- 1 Shoreditch nightclub Cargo loses licence after failure to tackle crime
- 2 Covid-19: Research reveals Hackney has highest R number in the country
- 3 Hackney's mayor welcomes declaration of major incident amid rising Omicron cases
- 4 Upper Clapton drug smuggler admits £5.5m cocaine conspiracy
- 5 Hip-hop speakeasy bar to open in Shoreditch
- 6 Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer
- 7 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
- 8 'East London is in my heart'
- 9 Firefighters struggle to fight blaze on 'cluttered' boat in Clapton
- 10 Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week
Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Tottenham, Bethnal Green and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.
The brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.