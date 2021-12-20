A fire broke out on a boat moored at Spring Lane, Hackney on Saturday night - December 18 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have tackled a fire on a moored boat in Upper Clapton, prompting warnings about the dangers of "clutter".

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a fire on a boat moored in Spring Lane on Saturday night - December 18.

A man left the boat uninjured, according to the brigade, and a "small part of a 15-foot pleasure cruiser" was damaged by fire.

A LFB spokesperson said: “There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the boat which made it challenging for firefighters.

“Accumulating a lot of household items can cause fires to spread faster, especially when there are flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard.

"Exit routes can also become blocked, making safe evacuation more difficult.”

The brigade was called at 9.18pm to the blaze, which was under control by 10.15pm.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Tottenham, Bethnal Green and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.