Upper Clapton fire: Police say blaze 'suspicious' but people demand answers after wooden cladding deemed safe

Firefighters tackling the blaze in the Upper Clapton block. Picture: Ciara Lawless Archant

People are demanding answers after their Upper Clapton block it went up in flames months after bosses deemed there was no "unacceptable" fire risk.

The block of flats the morning after the blaze destroyed balconies. Picture: Ana Cross The block of flats the morning after the blaze destroyed balconies. Picture: Ana Cross

A woman was rescued by firefighters as a blaze tore up the balconies at the side of the block in Harry Zeital way overlooking Millfields Park on Monday night.

The building is covered in wooden panels, the safety of which has repeatedly been called into question by residents since before the Grenfell Tower tragedy - there had been a fire at a neighbouring block with the same design in 2015.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which they have called "suspicious".

Witnesses say flames ripped up the side of the building in "two minutes".

In June a fire risk assessment carried out by London Fire Consultants and Design Associates Ltd for Taylor Wimpey found the walls "do not pose an unacceptable risk of uncontrolled fire spread".

Twelve fire engines and some 80 firefighters were sent to the scene at about 10.40pm.

Videos posted on social media show the fire spreading up the face of the building as people scream: "Get out!".

The blaze damaged a fifth-floor flat and the roof of the block, and crews in breathing apparatus lead a woman to safety from the first floor. Luckily, no one was injured but some people were forced to move to emergency accommodation while an investigation is carried out.

Hackney Council said most people would be returning home yesterday (Wed), but those whose homes were damaged would be rehoused while repairs are carried out.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville praised firefighters for their bravery, but said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.

"We will work with all involved to support the investigation and any implications that may come from it," he said.

Lea Bridge's Cllr Ian Rathbone said there would be a public meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the issues, to which agencies involved in the building would be invited.