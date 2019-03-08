Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

A woman was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out in an Upper Clapton block overlooking Millfields Park late last night.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

The balconies from the ground to the fifth floor of the block in Harry Zeital Way were destroyed in the blaze.

Twelve fire engines and some 80 firefighters were sent to the scene at about 10.40pm.

Videos posted on social media show the fire spreading up the face of the building as people scream: "Get out!".

BBC journalist Georgina Rannard tweeted: "Large bang as top floor windows and perhaps gas explodes - residents being pushed further and further back from the cordon".

Large five story fire in Upper Clapton now. Seems to be on wooden balconies - three fire engines just arrived pic.twitter.com/f69RSnvisb — Georgina Rannard (@GeorginaRannard) September 16, 2019

Crews tackled the blaze, which damaged a fifth-floor flat and the roof of the block, from Millfields Park.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led a woman to safety from the first floor, and luckily no one was injured.

The fire was under control by 1.40am but firefighters have remained on scene into the morning.

It comes four years after a fire engulfed another block in the same development.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Bethnal Green, Islington, Holloway, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.