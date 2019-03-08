Search

Advanced search

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

PUBLISHED: 07:46 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 17 September 2019

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

A woman was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out in an Upper Clapton block overlooking Millfields Park late last night.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFireFirefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

The balconies from the ground to the fifth floor of the block in Harry Zeital Way were destroyed in the blaze.

Twelve fire engines and some 80 firefighters were sent to the scene at about 10.40pm.

Videos posted on social media show the fire spreading up the face of the building as people scream: "Get out!".

BBC journalist Georgina Rannard tweeted: "Large bang as top floor windows and perhaps gas explodes - residents being pushed further and further back from the cordon".

You may also want to watch:

Crews tackled the blaze, which damaged a fifth-floor flat and the roof of the block, from Millfields Park.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led a woman to safety from the first floor, and luckily no one was injured.

The fire was under control by 1.40am but firefighters have remained on scene into the morning.

It comes four years after a fire engulfed another block in the same development.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Bethnal Green, Islington, Holloway, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most Read

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Springdale Road hit and run driver leaves man in hospital with leg injury

The section of Springdale Road where the crash took place. There is no suggestion that any of the cars pictured were in anything to do with the collision.

Mortgage broker tells couple their £685,000 flat on Hackney Council’s flagship Kings Crescent development is ‘worthless’

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Springdale Road hit and run driver leaves man in hospital with leg injury

The section of Springdale Road where the crash took place. There is no suggestion that any of the cars pictured were in anything to do with the collision.

Mortgage broker tells couple their £685,000 flat on Hackney Council’s flagship Kings Crescent development is ‘worthless’

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

WSL: Man Utd Women 0 Arsenal Women 1

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

Cricket: Middlesex slump as Lancashire clinch title

Lancashire's James Anderson (right) shares a laugh with Tom Bailey

Clapton women bag draw at Regents Park Rangers

Clapton CFC women celebrate a goal against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists