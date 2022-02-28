News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Vigil for Ukraine to take place on Lower Clapton Road

Holly Chant

Published: 5:15 PM February 28, 2022
People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in George Square, Glasgow. Pic

A vigil for Ukraine has been organised in Hackney after the Russian invasion of the eastern European country - Credit: PA

A community vigil will be held on Lower Clapton Road tomorrow (March 1) in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

The eastern European country was invaded by Russia last week (February 24).

Russia has continued its military assaults by land, air and sea for five days, with many Ukrainian people being left with no option but to flee or take up arms.

The Hackney vigil for Ukraine has been organised by The Salvation Army.

The vigil will be attended by community and faith Leaders, as well as members of the local community.

Hackney leaders condemned Russia's actions and called for the government to act last week as news of the invasion hit. 

The vigil will be taking place at The Salvation Army at 122 Lower Clapton Road, E5 0QY from 6pm.

The Salvation Army has said all are welcome and encouraged to attend. 

