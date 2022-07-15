News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney music venue gives away hundreds of free tickets to residents

Charlotte Alt

Published: 9:01 AM July 15, 2022
Updated: 9:04 AM July 15, 2022
Village Underground

Village Underground - Credit: Drew Eckheart

Hundreds of free tickets will be given to residents to celebrate a Hackney music venue’s 15 years of independence. 

Village Underground is offering over 500 free tickets to the community for three events in September held as part of its VU15 celebrations. 

The events on September 1, 3, and 19 will include shows by Eat Your Own Ears: Vanishing Twin, Kit Sebastian, Pearz, Platypus Complex, Amaliah, Cashu, Suchi, Two Shell, Loud and Quiet: Theon Cross, Lunch Money Live and Donna Thompson.  

Hackney residents can sign up for the events and will receive a pair of free tickets on a first come, first served basis starting from 9am Friday, July 15. 

Village Underground was founded as a grassroots music venue in Shoreditch 15 years ago and is celebrating its birthday with a month long of parties, live music, and club nights throughout September.  

Tickets are available at villageun.de/VU15-HAC

Music
Hackney News
Shoreditch News
Islington News

