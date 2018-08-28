Volunteers dish up 100 Christmas dinners for soup kitchen guests in Broadway Market
PUBLISHED: 09:44 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 20 December 2018
@siornaphotography
A soup kitchen in Broadway Market dished up more than 100 Christmas dinners at the weekend – and each guest also received their own present.
Storehouse, which launched in 2010 to help Hackney’s homeless, unemployed and vulnerable, swapped its usual Sunday event for a festive meal at the Pensioners Hall in Broughham Road.
The food was generously supplied by Tesco, whose staff also prepared and served the roast.
The supermarket’s “community colleague” for the borough Elaine Price told the Gazette: “We have worked with Storehouse for over three years and what better way to end 2018 by providing and serving a hot meal for all its service users and friends.
“Christmas is a time for giving and we look forward to continue building on our great relationship in the new year.”
Hackney mayor Phil Glanville also paid a visit and assisted the founders of Storehouse – pastors Errol and Patsy Francis – in presenting certificates of appreciation to local business owners and individuals who have been donating their excess food and groceries to the weekly soup kitchen and food bank.
Mr Glanville said: “Huge thanks to Elaine Price and Storehouse for inviting me to their Christmas meal for those homeless or in need. “Incredible work from volunteers and businesses across Hackney.
“A packed meal, which is a tribute to them and the level of need in Hackney, which we must all tackle.”
The service users were also thrilled to receive wrapped gifts courtesy of local couple Brenda and David Houghton, who have been supporting the charity for two years.
Others to be presented with certificates for their fantastic work donating food and drink to the soup kitchen were Dorothy from YumYum restaurant, Juliene from Casablanca in Sandringham Road and the owners of Swift Caribbean Delight in Homerton High Street.
The number of people coming through Storehouse’s doors has grown massively since 2010 as the homelessness problem in the capital grows.
Anyone who would like to help Storehouse can donate to an ongoing fundraiser here.