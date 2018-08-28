Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Volunteers dish up 100 Christmas dinners for soup kitchen guests in Broadway Market

PUBLISHED: 09:44 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 20 December 2018

Left to right: Volunteer Hazel Alexis, Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville and Elaine Price. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Left to right: Volunteer Hazel Alexis, Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville and Elaine Price. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

A soup kitchen in Broadway Market dished up more than 100 Christmas dinners at the weekend – and each guest also received their own present.

Storehouse volunteers serve Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna AshbyStorehouse volunteers serve Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Storehouse, which launched in 2010 to help Hackney’s homeless, unemployed and vulnerable, swapped its usual Sunday event for a festive meal at the Pensioners Hall in Broughham Road.

The food was generously supplied by Tesco, whose staff also prepared and served the roast.

Volunteers helping to serve Christmas dinner with a smile. Picture: Siorna AshbyVolunteers helping to serve Christmas dinner with a smile. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The supermarket’s “community colleague” for the borough Elaine Price told the Gazette: “We have worked with Storehouse for over three years and what better way to end 2018 by providing and serving a hot meal for all its service users and friends.

“Christmas is a time for giving and we look forward to continue building on our great relationship in the new year.”

Local Eddy-B enjoying his Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna AshbyLocal Eddy-B enjoying his Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville also paid a visit and assisted the founders of Storehouse – pastors Errol and Patsy Francis – in presenting certificates of appreciation to local business owners and individuals who have been donating their excess food and groceries to the weekly soup kitchen and food bank.

Mr Glanville said: “Huge thanks to Elaine Price and Storehouse for inviting me to their Christmas meal for those homeless or in need. “Incredible work from volunteers and businesses across Hackney.

Dorothy from YumYum restaurant receives thanks for weekly food donations. Left to right: Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, Dorothy and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna AshbyDorothy from YumYum restaurant receives thanks for weekly food donations. Left to right: Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, Dorothy and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna Ashby

“A packed meal, which is a tribute to them and the level of need in Hackney, which we must all tackle.”

The service users were also thrilled to receive wrapped gifts courtesy of local couple Brenda and David Houghton, who have been supporting the charity for two years.

Juliene from Casablanca restaurant receives a certificate for weekly food donations with Errol Francis and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna AshbyJuliene from Casablanca restaurant receives a certificate for weekly food donations with Errol Francis and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Others to be presented with certificates for their fantastic work donating food and drink to the soup kitchen were Dorothy from YumYum restaurant, Juliene from Casablanca in Sandringham Road and the owners of Swift Caribbean Delight in Homerton High Street.

The number of people coming through Storehouse’s doors has grown massively since 2010 as the homelessness problem in the capital grows.

Storehouse volunteer, Dilojan, behind the scenes. Picture: Siorna AshbyStorehouse volunteer, Dilojan, behind the scenes. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Anyone who would like to help Storehouse can donate to an ongoing fundraiser here.

Owners of Swift Caribbean Delight with Phil Glanville and Errol Francis. Picture: Siorna AshbyOwners of Swift Caribbean Delight with Phil Glanville and Errol Francis. Picture: Siorna Ashby

David Houghton receives thanks on behalf of himself and his wife Brenda for donating food and Christmas presents. Picture: Siorna AshbyDavid Houghton receives thanks on behalf of himself and his wife Brenda for donating food and Christmas presents. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

Christopher Posada.

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

London Fields Lido: Hackney Council set to sue over pool’s crumbling tiles

Refurbishment works have been completed at London Fields Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Pulse eager to start Super League campaign well following pre-season success

Jas Odeogberin in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Maxwell aiming to end year on positive note with victory in Manchester on Saturday

Sam Maxwell celebrates after a first-round knock out victory over Michael Issac Carrero in April (pic: Brian Lawless/PA)

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Pochettino thrilled with ‘competitive animal’ Alli after derby win

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores his side's second goal during the League Cup quarter-final match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Volunteers dish up 100 Christmas dinners for soup kitchen guests in Broadway Market

Left to right: Volunteer Hazel Alexis, Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville and Elaine Price. Picture: Siorna Ashby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists