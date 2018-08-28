Volunteers dish up 100 Christmas dinners for soup kitchen guests in Broadway Market

Left to right: Volunteer Hazel Alexis, Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville and Elaine Price. Picture: Siorna Ashby @siornaphotography

A soup kitchen in Broadway Market dished up more than 100 Christmas dinners at the weekend – and each guest also received their own present.

Storehouse volunteers serve Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna Ashby Storehouse volunteers serve Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Storehouse, which launched in 2010 to help Hackney’s homeless, unemployed and vulnerable, swapped its usual Sunday event for a festive meal at the Pensioners Hall in Broughham Road.

The food was generously supplied by Tesco, whose staff also prepared and served the roast.

Volunteers helping to serve Christmas dinner with a smile. Picture: Siorna Ashby Volunteers helping to serve Christmas dinner with a smile. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The supermarket’s “community colleague” for the borough Elaine Price told the Gazette: “We have worked with Storehouse for over three years and what better way to end 2018 by providing and serving a hot meal for all its service users and friends.

“Christmas is a time for giving and we look forward to continue building on our great relationship in the new year.”

Local Eddy-B enjoying his Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna Ashby Local Eddy-B enjoying his Christmas dinner. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville also paid a visit and assisted the founders of Storehouse – pastors Errol and Patsy Francis – in presenting certificates of appreciation to local business owners and individuals who have been donating their excess food and groceries to the weekly soup kitchen and food bank.

Mr Glanville said: “Huge thanks to Elaine Price and Storehouse for inviting me to their Christmas meal for those homeless or in need. “Incredible work from volunteers and businesses across Hackney.

Dorothy from YumYum restaurant receives thanks for weekly food donations. Left to right: Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, Dorothy and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna Ashby Dorothy from YumYum restaurant receives thanks for weekly food donations. Left to right: Patsy Francis, pastor Errol Francis, Dorothy and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna Ashby

“A packed meal, which is a tribute to them and the level of need in Hackney, which we must all tackle.”

The service users were also thrilled to receive wrapped gifts courtesy of local couple Brenda and David Houghton, who have been supporting the charity for two years.

Juliene from Casablanca restaurant receives a certificate for weekly food donations with Errol Francis and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna Ashby Juliene from Casablanca restaurant receives a certificate for weekly food donations with Errol Francis and Phil Glanville. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Others to be presented with certificates for their fantastic work donating food and drink to the soup kitchen were Dorothy from YumYum restaurant, Juliene from Casablanca in Sandringham Road and the owners of Swift Caribbean Delight in Homerton High Street.

The number of people coming through Storehouse’s doors has grown massively since 2010 as the homelessness problem in the capital grows.

Storehouse volunteer, Dilojan, behind the scenes. Picture: Siorna Ashby Storehouse volunteer, Dilojan, behind the scenes. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Anyone who would like to help Storehouse can donate to an ongoing fundraiser here.

Owners of Swift Caribbean Delight with Phil Glanville and Errol Francis. Picture: Siorna Ashby Owners of Swift Caribbean Delight with Phil Glanville and Errol Francis. Picture: Siorna Ashby