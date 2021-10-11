News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney fire 'caused by faulty fridge'

Holly Chant

Published: 3:31 PM October 11, 2021   
Firefighters work to control the blaze on Graham Road. 

Firefighters work to control the blaze on Graham Road. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire in Hackney, believed to have been caused by a faulty fridge, caused wide-spread damage to a three-roomed flat on Saturday. 

Firefighters are reminding people to register their white goods after the blaze on Graham Road.

Most of a three-roomed flat on the third floor above a shop was damaged by the flames. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental. 

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

"Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought."

The Brigade was called at around 8.30pm and the fire was under control by 10pm.

Fire crews from Homerton, Bethnal Green, Stoke Newington, Islington and Leytonstone fire stations attended the scene.  

