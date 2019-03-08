Search

'Waster Warriors' project will teach Hackney schoolchildren about recycling and sustainability

PUBLISHED: 15:32 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 19 June 2019

Pupils from Hoxton Garden School, who will be taking part in the workshops next year. Picture: Sean Pollock

Pupils from Hoxton Garden School, who will be taking part in the workshops next year. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

Children at three schools will learn about the importance of recycling, food waste and sustainability after an award-winning social enterprise won funding to roll out their project.

Bread n Butter, a community interest company crowned Super Social Enterprise at the Urban Food Award this year, will launch its innovative "Waster Warriors" workshops at Hoxton Garden, Southwold and Kingsmead next year.

The project, which has been running in Barnet and Enfield this year, will be expanded after funding from the North London Waste Authority.

Children will test their cooking skills by making recipes from salvaged food donated by The Felix Project.

Bread n Butter co-director Vicki Williams said: "It's so important for children to be aware of social and environmental issues. We waste 40 per cent of food we buy and general waste recycling rates in Hackney are as low as 27pc compared to 65pc in some areas in Yorkshire. We hope through Waste Warriors children will feel empowered to take matters in their own hands and make a change for future generations."

