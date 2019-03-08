Water tanks covered in pigeon fouling are not a health hazard for Homerton block, says council

The water tank storage room at Banister House is covered in pigeon fouling. Archant

Homeowners have been reassured there is no health and safety issue arising from the fact the water tank storage room in their block is covered in pigeon fouling.

Sarah Thompson, a leaseholder who lives in Banister House, Homerton, was outraged when contractors who had to go on the roof showed her the state of the tank room.

That was more than two months ago, and since then she has been calling the council to get them to clean it, with no luck.

"There's so much pigeon fouling," she said. "It's all on the water tanks and I'm worried there's a problem with the water."

A town hall spokesperson however allayed Sarah's fears.

They said: "Whilst there is significant fouling in the room there is no contamination of the water supply itself - which is in a sealed unit, specifically designed to protect against penetration by pests and pollution - and it is absolutely clean and safe."

The spokesperson added the council inspects its blocks annually and the pigeons had got in since the check-up in June. It will now be cleaned "imminently".

"We have now written to residents but we should have contacted them much earlier to let them know the situation and clean-up, and for peace of mind," the spokesperson said.