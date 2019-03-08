Search

‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

PUBLISHED: 14:35 14 March 2019

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Archant

Stoke Newington institution Yum Yum has reassured customers it is still open after having its website hacked and taken down.

Anyone Googling The popular Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington High Street will see the search result shows the website as saying “WE’RE PERMANENTLY CLOSED”.

But fear not. Owner Atique Choudhury, who has recently returned to run the restaurant, says the listing is simply the work of computer crooks and has reported the hack to police.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Gazette: “The website and other online services have recently been hacked in to and taken down.

“You may find online a message under the weblink for Yum Yum stating ‘We’re permanently closed’.

“We state that this is misleading as we are open for business. We will be informing the police and providing details of this unscrupulous behaviour.”

Anyone who wishes to book a table is asked to call the reservation number 020 7254 6751 or, for takeaway, 020 7241 5678.

