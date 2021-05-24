Temperatures set to reach 20C in London this bank holiday

Published: 2:42 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM May 24, 2021

It may not feel like it, but warm weather is on the way with temperatures expected to rise to around 20C in London this weekend.

The capital has been hit by strong winds and rain over the past few days with meteorologists marking it as one of the wettest Mays on record.

But that is set to change over the bank holiday weekend, from May 29-31.

A file picture of cyclists commuting to work through Hyde Park Picture: PA images - Credit: EMPICS Entertainment

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “High pressure will be the largely dominant feature across the UK during this period.

“This will bring mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering and feeling locally warm in southern and central areas.”

You may also want to watch:

The forecaster added: “Mostly dry conditions are likely to then continue (or return) through this period especially towards the south and east, but there remains the risk of some brief interludes of rain or showers, most likely affecting areas in the northwest and far south.

“Temperatures overall are likely to be close to average for the time of year.”