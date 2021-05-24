News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Weather

Temperatures set to reach 20C in London this bank holiday

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 2:42 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM May 24, 2021
A file picture of cyclists commuting to work through Hyde Park Picture: PA images

A file picture of cyclists commuting to work through Hyde Park Picture: PA images - Credit: EMPICS Entertainment

It may not feel like it, but warm weather is on the way with temperatures expected to rise to around 20C in London this weekend. 

The capital has been hit by strong winds and rain over the past few days with meteorologists marking it as one of the wettest Mays on record. 

But that is set to change over the bank holiday weekend, from May 29-31. 

A file picture of cyclists commuting to work through Hyde Park Picture: PA images

A file picture of cyclists commuting to work through Hyde Park Picture: PA images - Credit: EMPICS Entertainment

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “High pressure will be the largely dominant feature across the UK during this period. 

“This will bring mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering and feeling locally warm in southern and central areas.”

You may also want to watch:

The forecaster added: “Mostly dry conditions are likely to then continue (or return) through this period especially towards the south and east, but there remains the risk of some brief interludes of rain or showers, most likely affecting areas in the northwest and far south. 

“Temperatures overall are likely to be close to average for the time of year.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tottenham boss Mason dedicated win to Simon Bamber and his family
  2. 2 Flotilla of protest against ‘water safety zones’ to sail from Walthamstow to Hackney Wick
  3. 3 Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey
  1. 4 Hoxton's singing sharks move to Islington
  2. 5 Anti-Kroenke protests continue as fans return to the Emirates Stadium
  3. 6 £3m Hackney overground station upgrade to begin in June
  4. 7 Temperatures set to reach 20C in London this bank holiday
  5. 8 New alfresco drinking and dining destination launched in Hackney Wick
  6. 9 Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot
  7. 10 All the bus routes that could be affected by strike action next week
Weather
London
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cornerstone founder Chef Tom Brown. 

Food and Drink

8 Michelin star restaurants to visit in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High...

Covid - A Year On

May 17 easing continues amid discovery of new Covid variants in Hackney

Ed Sheridan, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Patrick Anzy

Gun crime

Man charged with murder following Dalston shooting

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Jay Blades, whose book Making It, by Jay Blades with Ian Gittins, is published by Bluebird

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on how he mended his own life

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus