Storm Eunice: Hackney residents warned to stay home

All parks in Hackney and across London have closed today (February 18), as well as Covid testing sites, due to Storm Eunice.

Hackney Council are encouraging all residents to stay home and only travel "if absolutely necessary".

The council added that residents who have made bookings at Covid test sites will be contacted to rebook.

Transport for London (TfL) services have been affected by the storm which has been described by forecasters as potentially "the worst storm in 30 years" with gusts of up to 90mph predicted.

TfL urged people to avoid non-essential travel on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: “We are also urging Londoners to please take care if they travel around the city.”

A red weather warning has been issued for London.

The Met Office said flying debris could result in a "danger to life" across the capital and south of England.

Early this morning, the forecaster updated its weather warning from amber to red - the highest level.

It said Storm Eunice may cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds" in London and other parts of the UK.

Buildings and homes may be damaged in the strong gusts, with power lines at risk of being brought down.

The Met further warned that some roads, bridges and railway lines will be closed today, with delays and cancellations likely on buses, trains and flights.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

Network Rail urged customers to avoid travelling on Friday, with many services either cancelled or delayed, and trains running at 50mph due to the increased risk of having to brake for debris on the track.

