News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney's West Reservoir to get £2.3m cash injection

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:40 PM March 31, 2022
West Reservoir in Hackney

West Reservoir in Hackney - Credit: Hackney Council

West Reservoir is set to get a £2.3 million makeover thanks to funding to improve facilities, walking routes and biodiversity at the water sports centre. 

The funding has been secured by Hackney Council, with £700,000 coming from the Greater London Authority's (GLA's) Green and Resilient Spaces Fund, and £1.6m from developers. 

The improvement project could see a new green space for local residents on the east side of the reservoir and a bridge across New River.

Plans also include improving landscaping and wildlife habitats, as well as more accessible walking and cycling routes. 

An improvement board composed of community and partner organisations will be set up to ensure proposals meet the needs of existing users and local people. 

Ajman Ali, the council's group director of neighbourhoods and housing, said: “This funding is great news for West Reservoir."

Design and engagement work on the project is set to commence in June.

Hackney News
North London News
North East London News

Don't Miss

Woman with nose piercing and hijab taking a selfie

London Live News

Man charged with murder of woman in Bethnal Green

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Members of the community were invited to speak as protesters sat and stood on the busy street, blocking traffic

Child Q headteacher faces calls to resign from Hackney mayor

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Twitter user @StokeyUpdates made their own mock-up of what the store might look like

Food and Drink

Confirmed: Pret A Manger coming to Stoke Newington this summer

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A quote from Child Q, a Black schoolgirl who was strip searched by police, is scrawled into a Hackney pavement

Hackney Council | Opinion

'The time for platitudes is over,' Hackney councillor calls for systemic...

Soraya Adejare, Dalston Ward Councillor

Logo Icon