Hackney's West Reservoir to get £2.3m cash injection

West Reservoir is set to get a £2.3 million makeover thanks to funding to improve facilities, walking routes and biodiversity at the water sports centre.

The funding has been secured by Hackney Council, with £700,000 coming from the Greater London Authority's (GLA's) Green and Resilient Spaces Fund, and £1.6m from developers.

The improvement project could see a new green space for local residents on the east side of the reservoir and a bridge across New River.

Plans also include improving landscaping and wildlife habitats, as well as more accessible walking and cycling routes.

An improvement board composed of community and partner organisations will be set up to ensure proposals meet the needs of existing users and local people.

Ajman Ali, the council's group director of neighbourhoods and housing, said: “This funding is great news for West Reservoir."

Design and engagement work on the project is set to commence in June.