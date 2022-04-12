Why Operation Mincemeat owes a debt to Hackney Mortuary

Operation Mincemeat plaque at Hackney mortuary where the body used in deception of Nazis was stored. - Credit: LDRS

Hackney Mortuary played a key role in one of the most successful wartime deceptions ever achieved. And the story is now coming to cinemas.

Operation Mincemeat, which stars Colin Firth, is adapted from Ben Macintyre’s novel, based on the Second World War deception to keep plans for the Allied invasion of Sicily a secret.

In 1943, the body of a homeless man, Glyndwr Michael, was taken to Hackney Mortuary to be dressed as fictional officer, Major William Martin.

Mr Martin’s false identity was created by intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen). They filled his pockets with personal letters, a photograph of his fiancée, and forged documents to lure the enemy to Greece.

“There was also a racing driver who was going to drive there with the body in it with frozen CO2 in it to preserve it,” said historian Martin Sugarman.

Mr Sugarman, the archivist of the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women, has brought the mortuary to local attention with these details engraved on a new plaque.

“All the principal people were there in that building and apparently the people working in the mortuary knew this but no one had done anything about it,” he added.

The John Madden-directed film is coming to cinemas on April 15. But, Hackney’s role has not been revealed until recently.

Mr Sugarman said: “I think it’s very important…most people don’t associate Hackney with historic events but this was a major event in the Second World War.

“It was a major defeat for the Germans and a major victory for the allies.

“To think that a place like Hackney played a major part in it, I think is quite remarkable really.”

Mr Sugarman has written five novels about the Jewish contribution to the Second World War and is concerned that national outlets have not picked up on Montague’s Jewish faith. “I think it's appalling…it’s a bit of an outrage,” he added.

As well as a Jewish naval officer, a barrister, and a judge, Montague was also the president of the United Synagogue.

Mr Sugarman hopes that a plaque in honour will be a reminder to Hackney residents of the pivotal role the mortuary played in saving thousands of lives.

