Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wick Road's transformation to allow improved cycling and walking is complete

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 August 2019

The new Wick Road. Picture: Hackney Council

The new Wick Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Archant

The final transformation of Wick Road to two-way traffic in a bid for safer streets will be completed on Sunday.

The road in Homerton has already seen the introduction of protected cycle lanes alongside better pavements and more than 40 new trees.

You may also want to watch:

The Gazette first reported on the changes two years ago when the scheme was launched. It has also seen the removal of 110 parking spaces, and aims to lower vehicle speeds and improve air quality.

Transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "Wick Road was a blight on the borough - unsafe, polluted, and splitting the community in two.

"Its transformation - featuring more trees and protected cycle lanes to increase active travel - provides a more inviting atmosphere for people to walk and cycle and is a showcase of our ambitions for the future of Hackney's streets."

The switch to two-way traffic will be on Wick Road between Kenworthy Road and Morning Lane.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Drug dealers jailed for 22 years after Hackney gang police crackdown

Top row: Simone Di Bernardo, Altan Gultekin, Kjell Henry-Sobers. Bottom row: Koby Milton, Shannon Robertson, Jerrell Rose-Smith. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Drug dealers jailed for 22 years after Hackney gang police crackdown

Top row: Simone Di Bernardo, Altan Gultekin, Kjell Henry-Sobers. Bottom row: Koby Milton, Shannon Robertson, Jerrell Rose-Smith. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Maguire-Drew: We want more goals from set-pieces

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Paulo the hero for Spurs in spot-kick win

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Beattie so glad to be back at Arsenal

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

New police chief for Hackney promises to treat knife and drug suspects ‘as human beings’

Met Police borough commander Marcus Barnett... aiming to make the streets of Hackney safer. Picture: Mike Brooke

Arsenal’s Carter ‘distraught’ says Montemurro

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists