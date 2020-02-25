Family who battled against 'discriminatory' school hair policy to help write guidance

A schoolgirl who was repeatedly sent home because of her afro hair has received an £8,500 pay out and will be working with Hackney Council to make school guidance on hairstyles "more flexible and inclusive".

Ruby Williams was 14 years old when the head teacher at Urswick School in Hackney Central started saying her hair breached the school's policy. The policy, which made specific mention of afro hair and stated it should be of reasonable size and length, has now been changed.

Her father, however, says his daughter was 'crushed' by it.

"Her [head teacher] would stand and wait for her at the school gate to distinguish whether her hair was acceptable," said Lenny Williams. "That's not right - no person should do that to anybody."

Ruby received £8,500 in an out-of-court settlement after her family took legal action against Urswick school. The school repeatedly sent Ruby home because of her natural hair and suggested she cut it, relax it or braid it to comply with its rules despite the damage that could be caused by chemical treatments or the cost and time spent on alternate hairstyles.

As a result of her case, the Williams family have been offered the opportunity to contribute to guidance on how hair is worn in Hackney classrooms. They were supported in their dispute with the school by the council and Hackney Mayor Phillip Glanville and see this as a 'positive move'.

Lenny said: "I'm hoping that we can work out a policy that will help every child of ethnicity to not go through what Ruby and other children have gone through.

"A fair policy about education - not about what's on top of their heads."

The school has not accepted liability or apologised to the Williams family as the settlement offer was made by the London Diocesan Board for Schools.

Ruby's family said they tried "everything" before taking the matter to court but the school ignored their attempts at dialogue. They said they were looking for justice not money.

Her mother, Kate, said: " Her [head teacher] didn't even need to apologise in the beginning. All he needed to do was stop. We're all allowed to be ignorant, but you have to be prepared to listen."

Headteacher of Urswick Richard Brown agreed with a statement put out by the school's governing body which says it is distressed that Ruby and her family feel she has been discriminated against but "do not accept the school has discriminated, even unintentionally, against any individual or group".

Governors state the school's policy on hairstyles ensures health and safety standards, especially in respect of practical lessons in physical education, technology and science - and that other schools have more 'prescriptive policies' than those adopted by Urswick.

But Lenny says that when the family decided to take legal action, they checked other school policies in the borough and found "no other school policies had any reference to race". He said at the time the headteacher was more concerned with Ruby's hair blocking the white board than with health and safety. He says Ruby was happy to tie her hair back for certain classes.

"There's a real darkness about the way black children are treated in school and we need to shine a light on that," said Kate.

Mayor Glanville said: "I remain deeply sad and angry about the impact this has had on Ruby, and wish it had been resolved much earlier on without the need for legal action.

"We have asked our education department to develop some clear guidance on this issue. I hope that the Williams family will contribute to this, and the new guidance will assist schools in developing policies on how hair is worn that are more inclusive and flexible in their approach, and that lessons are learnt from Ruby's experience."

The mayor said he hopes future work led by Cllr Carole Williams and Deputy Mayor Antoinette Bramble will "help ensure this doesn't happen again".