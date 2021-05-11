Community groups invited to celebrate Hackney's Windrush generation

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM May 11, 2021

Hackney community groups are being asked to apply for microgrants to help celebrate, commemorate and educate people about the valuable contributions of the Windrush generation.

Microgrants between £500 and £1000 are available to community groups and events or activities selected will be part of the borough's Windrush Generations Festival in June 2021, or as part of the council's ongoing work to honour the community and its heritage throughout the year.

The funds are available to local groups and not-for-profit organisations, to be used for projects such as online exhibitions, cultural and intergenerational events, digital skills training, historical collections, films, writing workshops and more.

Cllr Carole Williams, Cabinet Member for Employment, Skills and Human Resources and the Council's Windrush Lead, said: “Hackney’s Windrush activities will be significantly more important than ever as we emerge from lockdown and reflect on what’s been a gruelling year for both our health and the fight to insist that Black Lives Matter.

"While we have had to be apart, we’re now looking forward to bringing the community together again to reignite the talent and spirit of the Windrush community.

"I look forward to seeing how the microgrants will be used to celebrate, commemorate and educate Hackney on their valuable contributions”.

Successful applicants will feature on a new Hackney Windrush website as part of Hackney’s Windrush Art Commission in partnership with Create London supported by Freelands Foundation.

The site will launch on National Windrush Day and feature information on the forthcoming permanent public sculptures by Thomas J Price and Veronica Ryan, due on June 22 and December 31.

British-Jamaican artist Thomas J Price has also recently been shortlisted as one of four influential artists to design a national Windrush monument at London Waterloo Station.

Thomas J Price in the Town Hall Square where his Windrush artwork will be displayed this year. - Credit: hackney council

The Windrush generation were invited from Commonwealth countries to rebuild Britain after World War Two, and Windrush Day on June 22 marks the arrival of the Motor Vessel Empire Windrush at the Port of Tilbury in 1948.

Apply for a Windrush Microgrant by June 1 at bit.ly/WRGrant21