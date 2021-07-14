'Super gran' flies on airplane wing for brain tumour research after tragic loss
- Credit: Brain Tumour Research
After the tragic loss of her daughter's partner five years ago, a "super gran" has taken on a wing walk to help raise awareness of brain tumours.
Grandmother Elana Overs, from Barnet, flew at speeds of up to 140mph, 600 feet above the Gloucestershire countryside on the wing of a 1940’s biplane on July 10.
The stunt raised £9,000 and awareness for the Darel Bryan Foundation, a Fundraising Group under the umbrella of national charity Brain Tumour Research.
Elana's daughter Natalie Bryan, from Hackney, helped set up the foundation after her partner of 12 years Darel died as a result of a brain tumour at age 34.
Elana, who works in the film industry, said: “Natalie and Darel were totally devoted to each other and such a beautiful couple. Natalie never left his side for 15 months, sleeping on floors and chairs in hospitals and, in the end, on the bed next to him in St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney.
"St Joseph’s gave Darel such brilliant care in his final days."
“I wanted to do something for all those diagnosed with a brain tumour and facing a very uncertain future."
Darel Bryan was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour when he was just 33. His and Natalie's family decorated his grave with balloons and flowers to mark what would have been his 40th birthday on July 4.
Since Nathalie and Darel's family set up The Darel Bryan Foundation, friends and family, as well as Darel’s work colleagues at the Clarion Housing Group have raised close to £200,000 for Brain Tumour Research, including the latest fundraising by Elana.
Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research said: “We are really grateful to Elana for taking on this extraordinary challenge in Darel’s memory and as part of The Darel Bryan Foundation’s commitment to help find a cure for this devastating disease.
“Brain tumours disproportionately affect young people and are more lethal than other cancers. In fact, 88 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour die within five years."
Brain Tumour Research funds and also campaigns for greater investment for research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and ultimately find a cure.
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elana-Overs
Find out more about Brain Tumour Research at www.braintumourresearch.org