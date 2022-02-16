News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Missing: Have you seen this woman and her children?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:08 AM February 16, 2022
Rosemary, 29, and her children haven't been seen since Monday evening (February 14)

Police are appealing for help to find a woman and her children, who have been reported missing.

The 29-year-old woman - named only as Rosemary by police - and two children were last seen at 5.45pm on Monday, February 14.

They are believed to be in the Hackney or Westminster area, according to Hackney Police.

Anyone who sees Rosemary or the children, or has information about their whereabouts, is asked to call 101 and provide the reference 22MIS005268.

