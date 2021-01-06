Woman arrested over London Fields shooting that left innocent bystander paralysed

Published: 7:04 PM January 6, 2021

Westgate Street at the junction with Broadway Market - Credit: Google Streetview

A 40-year old woman has been arrested over a shooting in London Fields which left a woman paralysed.

The victim, aged 32, was left fighting for her life after being injured in Westgate Street just before 9pm on November 22, and she still remains in hospital six weeks on.

The female suspect was arrested yesterday in Oxford on suspicion of attempted murder.

She was interviewed and released on bail whilst enquiries continue, and will return on bail next month.

Three men have already been arrested over the shooting.

Two men, aged 20 and 28, were arrested on December 19 on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on December 15.

They have all been released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 0207 230 9737 or to remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

