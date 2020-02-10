Search

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

PUBLISHED: 11:14 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 10 February 2020

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

An investigation has been launched after a woman died in a house fire in Stamford Hill.

The fire brigade was inundated with calls to the blaze in Olinda Road on Sunday night and the woman was found dead on arrival.

The whole of the ground floor, the stairs and the first floor were destroyed by the fire, as was part of the roof.

Crews were called at midnight and had the blaze under control by 1.15am.

Four engines and 25 firefighters from Stoke Newington, Tottenham and Holloway attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police and the London Fire Brigade.

