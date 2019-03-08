Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith Archant

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a recovery vehicle in Mare Street.

Police and medics were called to the scene, near the junction with Graham Road, just before 10.30am and the victim was pronounced dead a short while later. Officers were this morning telling her next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle is helping police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made and detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One passer-by told the Gazette the scene was "horrifying".

"There was an older lady, I'd say in her late 60s, crossing Mare Street towards the Crisis shop," they said. "She was hit by a bus recovery vehicle, which was about 3m high.

Cycling and then walking back to the Town Hall from Stamford Hill, terrible to see & hear about the incident in Mare Street. I would urge everyone to let the emergency services respond to what is now a crime scene. Thoughts with all those directly involved in this awful accident. — Mayor of Hackney (@mayorofhackney) July 11, 2019

"When the driver got out and saw her he fell to the ground.

"There was a lot of screaming and people running to the scene. People were crying."

The road was closed after the collision and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville posted on Twitter to say he had been cycling back to the town hall from Stamford Hill when he came across the scene.

"I would urge everyone to let the emergency services respond to what is now a crime scene," he wrote. "Thoughts with all those directly involved in this awful incident."

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 2750 of July 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.