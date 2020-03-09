Woman in 70s in hospital after Stoke Newington crash
PUBLISHED: 15:22 09 March 2020
A woman in her 70s is in hospital after being hit by the driver of a car in Stoke Newington on Monday lunchtime.
Police were called just after midday to the junction of Brighton Road and Stoke Newington Road.
The woman was taken to hospital. Scotland Yard said her condition is not yet known.
Stoke Newington Road was taped off outside the Azizye Mosque by police while they investigated.