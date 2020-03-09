Search

Woman in 70s in hospital after Stoke Newington crash

PUBLISHED: 15:22 09 March 2020

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Supplied

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A woman in her 70s is in hospital after being hit by the driver of a car in Stoke Newington on Monday lunchtime.

Police were called just after midday to the junction of Brighton Road and Stoke Newington Road.

The woman was taken to hospital. Scotland Yard said her condition is not yet known.

Stoke Newington Road was taped off outside the Azizye Mosque by police while they investigated.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

