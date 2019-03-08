Search

Women from Stamford Hill supported housing scheme enjoy trip to the seaside

PUBLISHED: 18:18 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 20 August 2019

Women from Beis Rochel, a housing facility for women with mental health, enjoyed a trip to Bournemouth. Picture: Beis Rochel

Women from Beis Rochel, a housing facility for women with mental health, enjoyed a trip to Bournemouth. Picture: Beis Rochel

Beis Rochel

Vulnerable women from a supported housing scheme got away from the routine of daily life in Stamford Hill on a trip to Bournemouth.

Women from Beis Rochel, a housing facility for women with mental health, enjoyed a trip to Bournemouth. Picture: Beis RochelWomen from Beis Rochel, a housing facility for women with mental health, enjoyed a trip to Bournemouth. Picture: Beis Rochel

The nine women aged between 25 to 60 from Beis Rochel in Lordship Park stayed at the Normandie Hotel in the seaside town for five days.

The supported housing scheme was set up by the Agudas Israel Housing Association in 1999 for women with mental health issues to live as independently as possible.

They sat on the beach, went on a sightseeing bus tour and saw penguins being fed.

Women from Beis Rochel, a housing facility for women with mental health, enjoyed a trip to Bournemouth. Picture: Beis RochelWomen from Beis Rochel, a housing facility for women with mental health, enjoyed a trip to Bournemouth. Picture: Beis Rochel

Carer Esty Rakow said: "They felt their friends and family were all going on holidays and were asking why can't they. A lot of them don't go out very often so they got a change in scenery. You could tell they were very happy. They enjoyed being wined and dined. It gave them a chance to relate to each other in a setting outside of their home."

