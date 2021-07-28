Meet the Wonder Warriors – the charity helping women with endometriosis

Published: 3:34 PM July 28, 2021

A Hackney-based charity has launched weekly sessions to support women who suffer from endometriosis.

From Thursday (July 29), Wonder Warriors is running support sessions in Homerton.

The charity was founded by Hackney local Liz Coomb to support women who suffer from endometriosis, a long-term disease where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other, places such as the ovaries or fallopian tubes.

The 32-year-old launched Wonder Warriors in February, and has been connecting with the "endo community" on Instagram.

“Wonder Warriors is born from the need to provide powerful and positive experiences that are for, by and with, the endo community – as so often we aren’t listened to, feel isolated and poorly supported,” she said.

Liz did not know she had the condition until she was 28, when she was having an operation to remove a cyst. During the surgery in 2018, the doctors found that endometriosis had spread widely across her body. Liz had had it for 18 years and said that she was "devastated" by the news.

The charity’s founder has undergone multiple surgeries, hormone therapy and a chemical menopause which she described as "a really horrendous experience".

While she was being treated at Homerton hospital for the endometriosis, she attended physiotherapy sessions with other patients with the condition. This inspired her to start a support group of her own, but one which incorporated more creativity.

Liz has a background in music, and Wonder Warriors aims to help people with creativity, including relaxation techniques, singing, movement and talking about experiences in a safe space.

“The sessions consist of things which make you feel good about yourself," said Liz. "For example, singing helps your mood and boosts your esteem which also helps with biological stuff- it boosts your immune system and helps you to feel less pain.”

Sessions run weekly on Thursdays from 6-7.15pm at Jack Dunning Community Hall, Homerton Row.

The charity plans to hold full-day Warrior Retreats involving guided creative activities such meditation and yoga.

Visit wonderwarriors.co.uk and go to www.tickettailor.com/events/wonderwarriors for tickets.