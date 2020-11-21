New home and emergency dental treatment for Hackney street cat Tabs

Tabs at his new home, found by Wood Green, The Animals Charity. Picture: Wood Green, The Animals Charity Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Tabs was living on the streets in Hackney with a severe dental disease when he was rescued by Wood Green, The Animals Charity.

A concerned member of the public spotted the 10-year-old stray, which has since been found a new home.

The charity took Tabs to its centre in Cambridgeshire - shaking with fear and with a swollen face

Tabs had severe dental disease and his skull was so badly eroded that his x-ray barely resembled a cat, according to the charity.

Wood Green removed most of Tabs’ teeth during emergency surgery and he was looked after at home by staff member Charli Fuller.

“Alongside his medical needs, Tabs was very under-socialised so needed patience and understanding to bring him out of his shell. After a couple of months with me, he began to understand that people are friends and now purrs like a train when getting a fuss,” said Charli. “He’s still worried of sudden movement and noise due to his traumatic past, but he’s made amazing progress.”

In October he moved in with new owner Sue, who said: “I sadly lost my elderly cat, Mango, back in August, so I had room in my life for another oldie to take care of. When Tabs first arrived, he had his own room with lots of hidey-holes to feel safe. Over the next few days, he gradually started coming out for strokes and exploring the house.

“Now, after a couple of weeks in his new home, Tabs is much more confident and will jump onto the furniture. He’s getting to know my other cat, prefers to be in the same room as me and is finding his voice – he has a very strange little meow. Tabs is such a gentle and brave cat, I hope we will have many happy years together and that he’ll enjoy the garden when he’s ready to go outside again.”

Wood Green, The Animals Charity can off help in a number of ways, such as stray pets in your area, pet behavioural problems or a pet that you are no longer able to care for.

Call 0300 303 9333 or visit https://woodgreen.org.uk/