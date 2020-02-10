Search

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

PUBLISHED: 12:03 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 10 February 2020

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Work to improve walking and cycling between Dalston and Walthamstow is set to start in spring.

Work will start on the new Cycleway between Dalston and Clapton in spring 2020. Picture: TfLWork will start on the new Cycleway between Dalston and Clapton in spring 2020. Picture: TfL

The project by TfL and Hackney Council will see a new Cycleway created, upgrades to junctions and new crossings, as well as lower speed limits.

The first phase, between Dalston and Powell Road, includes cycle crossings on the A10 with links to Cycle Superhighway 1 (CS1), new and updated pedestrian crossings in Crossway and Kingsland High Street, banning vehicles turning into Sandringham Road from Kingsland High Street, changes to parking and improved public spaces.

During a consultation last autumn 82 per cent of people agreed the changes would enable more people to cycle, with two thirds believing the work would see more people walking.

Feedback from the survey has also led to further changes to the scheme, including wider pedestrian crossing points, new speed humps and additional new trees and planting.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "By creating a new link between Dalston and Clapton, we will enable people to make everyday journeys by bike or on foot, which is key to reducing car use and improving our toxic air."

TfL is still analysing feedback from the consultation on the second stage of the project, which includes an overhaul of Lea Bridge Roundabout, and will give an update in spring.

These proposals would link to the expanded Cycleway network in Waltham Forest, where over 7km of segregated cycle track has already been delivered as part of the TfL funded Mini-Holland programme.

