Work to begin on part of TfL's Cycleway from Hackney to Isle of Dogs

The Hackney to the Isle of Dogs Cycleway - Burdett Rd junction with Agnes Street in Mile End. Picture TfL Archant

Work will start on the new cycle route between Hackney and the Isle of Dogs this winter, transport chiefs say.

A large stretch of the 7.5km Cycleway has been given the go-ahead after a consultation earlier this year.

The first section of the route - in Frampton Park Road, Ainsworth Road and Skipworth Road - has not yet been signed off, and Tower Hamlets Council is still working on the final stretch.

The controversial plans to ban cars from Grove Road through Victoria Park is still being worked on by Tower Hamlets, too, and another consultation will take place on that next year.

But 5km of the route, ending in Westferry, will now be built, including 2km of protected lanes, and links to existing Cycleways 2 and 3 in Hackney and Tower Hamlets.

More than 1,800 people responded to the consultation on the plans, with 91 per cent believing it would boost cycling in the area. Only 44pc thought it would have a positive impact on their journey, but 63pc believed they would make fewer people travel by car.

It is the first of three routes passing through Hackney that were announced by Sadiq Khan last year as part of a £142million project to improve cycling in the areas with the most potential.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said: "The overwhelming support for the plans during the public consultation shows there is great demand for walking and cycling improvements which enable many more people to get around on foot or by bike as part of their everyday routine.

"By reducing car use we will improve air quality for everyone, and reduce congestion."