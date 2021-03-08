News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pupils celebrate World Book Day 2021 from home

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 6:00 PM March 8, 2021   
School child dresses up as Sir Captain Tom Moore for World Book Day.

World Book Day took place on March 4, with many school children still dressing up despite the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Samantha Hogsden

Children in Hackney and Islington celebrated World Book Day a little differently this year, but many still dressed up as their favourite literary characters and heroes from home.

World Book Day 2021 was celebrated on March 4, just four days before pupils started a phased return to their classrooms.

This meant those dressing up for the occasion were likely showcasing their costumes to classmates via a computer screen.

Year 1 student Zac Poon from Grafton Primary School in Islington dressed up as Wally from the book series Where's Wally?

Year 1 student Zac Poon from Grafton Primary School in Islington dressed up as Wally from the book series Where's Wally? and joined his classmates online. - Credit: Poyan Chan

The annual 24-year-old event is led by the charity Unesco and its aims are to nurture a love of reading from a young age, by getting children to dress up as beloved characters and providing £1 book tokens.

This year’s theme was “share a story” and saw children in Hackney and Islington dress up as Harry Potter, Little Red Riding Hood, Wally from the book series Where's Wally? as well as real-life hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who passed away last month. 

You may also want to watch:

The war veteran's story about walking 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS was turned into a children's book called One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore. 

Finlay Stoakley, 4, from Hackney,  dressed up as Harry Potter.

Finlay Stoakley, 4, from Hackney, dressed up as Harry Potter. - Credit: Angela Stoakley

Hargrave Park Primary School pupil, Albert Godfrey, age 10, dressed up as Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Hargrave Park Primary School pupil, Albert Godfrey, age 10, dressed up as Sir Captain Tom Moore. - Credit: Samantha Hogsden

Skye Stagles, age four and from Hackney, dressed up as  Little Red Riding Hood.

Skye Stagles, age four and from Hackney, dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood. - Credit: Mandy Jayne Stagles

Two children from Hackney dress up for World Book Day.

The event, led by charity Unesco, aims to celebrate literature and encourage reading. - Credit: Yannd Yckeb


