Pupils celebrate World Book Day 2021 from home
- Credit: Samantha Hogsden
Children in Hackney and Islington celebrated World Book Day a little differently this year, but many still dressed up as their favourite literary characters and heroes from home.
World Book Day 2021 was celebrated on March 4, just four days before pupils started a phased return to their classrooms.
This meant those dressing up for the occasion were likely showcasing their costumes to classmates via a computer screen.
The annual 24-year-old event is led by the charity Unesco and its aims are to nurture a love of reading from a young age, by getting children to dress up as beloved characters and providing £1 book tokens.
This year’s theme was “share a story” and saw children in Hackney and Islington dress up as Harry Potter, Little Red Riding Hood, Wally from the book series Where's Wally? as well as real-life hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who passed away last month.
The war veteran's story about walking 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS was turned into a children's book called One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
