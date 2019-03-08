Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Yesterday's news: Hackney Today binned for good as judge throws out council appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:22 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 07 August 2019

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Archant

The council has been permanently banned from publishing its fortnightly freesheet Hackney Today for good after a judge threw out its appeal.

The town hall had appealed a High Court ruling but it was today rejected by the Court of Appeal.

It is now figuring out if there are any other ways it can get its information out to people who live in the borough.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said the decision was "extremely disappointing".

He said: "As well as saving the council tens of thousands of pounds by not having to pay to advertise statutory notices in the local press, it was by far one of our most effective and popular ways to communicate with our diverse communities."

Hackney Today cost the town hall north of £300,000 a year to produce and distribute, though some of that cost was absorbed by paid advertising.

The mayor also claimed there was "nothing else out there" that gave so much space to "celebrating the diversity at the heart of Hackney".

The government had repeatedly ordered the council to stop publishing Hackney Today over the last few years.

Mr Glanville added that the money saved by not having to pay statutory notices in the local press had outweighed the £33,000-plus legal costs used to fight the government through a judicial review and the subsequent appeal.

He added: "We now face a situation where tens of thousands of pounds will have to be diverted away from services and towards paying for notices in a local newspaper where they will be seen by far fewer people, and a heightened risk of people who may benefit from council services and opportunities no longer finding out about them."

Fortunately for fans of the freesheet, Hackney Today lives on among the contents of a time capsule buried beneath the town hall in 2017 to mark the building's 80th birthday.

A cutting from the Gazette was ditched at the last minute due to "lack of space".

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Community gathers at Stoke Newington bus stop to remember homeless man Musa who died there

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Man wanted by police after Upper Clapton shopkeeper stabbed by customer over 80p change

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter’s teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

The missing teddy bear.

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Community gathers at Stoke Newington bus stop to remember homeless man Musa who died there

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Man wanted by police after Upper Clapton shopkeeper stabbed by customer over 80p change

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter’s teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

The missing teddy bear.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Blues boss Clark excited for league opener at familiar foes Bowers

Wingate & Finchley players have a water break during a match against Hemel Hempstead Town in the Spencer McCall Charity Tournament (pic: Martin Addison).

Arsenal reject Everton’s £30m Iwobi bid

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Everton's Seamus Coleman battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Fourth time’s the charm for interim boss Embleton after maiden win on special day

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Jenkinson leaves Arsenal for Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Max Meyer battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists