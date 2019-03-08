Yoga classes to take place in Stoke Newington Church Street for Car Free Day

Car Free Day in Shoreditch in 2017.

In perhaps the most Stoke Newington event of the year there will be yoga taking place in Church Street for Car Free Day.

Hackney studio Yoga on the Lane will be hosting the classes when the road closes to motor traffic for the international event on Sunday, and there will also be pop-up stores and street entertainment.

Elsewhere in the borough, the council is working with Hackney Play Association to set up the borough's biggest ever simultaneous Play Street event across 16 roads - with more yoga taking place at some.

Transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "Car Free Day is a powerful demonstration of how much we could improve our public spaces and tackle poor air quality if we reduce the number of polluting cars on our streets. I can't wait to join everyone on the day."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has planned the capital's biggest ever celebrations to mark the day by helping Londoners to reclaim their streets from motor traffic by hosting "Reimagine events".

There will be hundreds of activities across 18 boroughs and more than 20km of roads will be closed in central London.

To find out more about what's happening in Hackney, visit hackney.gov.uk/car-free-day.