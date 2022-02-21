A new sports facility has opened in Hackney Wick - Credit: Hackney Council

A new £850,000 sports facility for young people has opened in Hackney Wick.

The Young Hackney Eastway facility was built by Hackney Council to address the lack of activities and sporting opportunities for young people.

It will be managed by the council's Young Hackney service, which aims to use the facility to support young people's personal and social development, as well as their physical and mental wellbeing.

The mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville, opened the sports facility yesterday (February 17).

He said it is "imperative" that the council "listens to local young people and responds to their needs", ensuring local people do not get "left behind".

Hackney's mayor and councillors play tennis at Young Hackney Eastway - Credit: Hackney Council

Local young people influenced the development of the venue via responses to the council’s ‘Hackney Wick Through Young Eyes’ report.

The report revealed that the area was lacking in good quality facilities and spaces for youth activities.

The facility is situated on part of the site of the former Eastway Baths.

The sports venue will be free to use - Credit: Hackney Council

It will be free to use and includes a multi-use games area, studio and classroom for fitness and learning events, as well as a courtyard and office.

Young Hackney and other local community groups will deliver a range of activities, such as yoga and film screenings, at the facility, which will be open after school, throughout the day and during school holidays.

Hackney's mayor added: ”Thank you to all those involved in the original report and campaign, including local councillors, and those who shaped the design, this new facility wouldn’t have been possible without you."

The centre will be managed by Young Hackney - Credit: Hackney Council

Funding for the facility was secured from a range of sources, including the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund and London Legacy Development Corporation’s (LLDC) Neighbourhood Priorities Fund.

Ten years on from the London 2012 Olympic Games, LLDC chief executive Lyn Garner said: “It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring those living in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park benefit from the legacy of the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Young Hackney Eastway facility was built with £850,000 worth of funding - Credit: Hackney Council

The council has planning permission to operate the facility for six years. It will be able to extend this permission in the future.

Find out more at hackney.gov.uk/eastway



