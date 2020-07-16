Young people in Hackney Marshes help deliver thousands of meals during coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 11:46 16 July 2020
Concorde Youth Hub
Young people from a youth club near Hackney Marshes have been making sure people don’t go hungry throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Made Up Kitchen, Formerly People’s Kitchen and known for its community feasts, has been working with a team of young people at Concorde Youth Hub to provide nutritious meals for people in need.
Joyclen Buffong from Hackney Marsh partnership and Concorde Youth Hub said: “We work in a deprived area in Hackney but this project is not about that. This is about everyone coming together and connecting and supporting each other as best they can, as [the pandemic] has affected many people in different ways.”
The community effort has seen organisations like the Felix Project, Edible London and GMG Gudwara donate produce to the initiative and volunteers have delivered over 8,000 meals and over 800 bags of shopping.
“The community has been overwhelmed by the support they have received and the young people enjoy supporting members of their community and have connected with them in a very positive way. The young people and everyone involved are very passionate about this support.”
Joyclen said the youth club members participating in the food project have spoken about the benefits of volunteering and how helping others has improved feelings of isolation and mental health.
“Concorde is a very important place for hundreds of young people and it was troubling to them when it was just shut down so abruptly.
“But we have been keeping in constant contact with them through weekly calls, delivering sessions via zoom, documenting the work we have been doing and sharing it through social media platforms,” said Joyclen.
She added: “[Young people] like Marvin, Femi, Jermaine, Razak, Ryan, Nyah and Africa have been instrumental in how successful this project continues to be as they all volunteer for a number of hours twice a week to make it happen. This project has grown and grown into something so beautiful for all involved.”
Joyclen Buffong, Made Up Kitchen’s Kiran Chahal and the young volunteers deliver hot meals and fresh fruit and vegetables to Hackney residents every Thursday and Saturday.
Learn more about the project at www.madeupkitchen.co.uk
To donate to the project click here
