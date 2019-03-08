Search

Young woman remains in critical condition after being hit by car in Mare Street

PUBLISHED: 13:50 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 28 May 2019

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Archant

A young woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Mare Street on Friday afternoon, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene, near the junction with Tudor Road, at 4.05pm after the woman in her early 20s had been struck.

Medics and the air ambulance were also called and she was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She remains in a life-threatening condition.

Her next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed between Well Street and Victoria Park Road after the incident.

