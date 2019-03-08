Young woman remains in critical condition after being hit by car in Mare Street

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel Archant

A young woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Mare Street on Friday afternoon, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the scene, near the junction with Tudor Road, at 4.05pm after the woman in her early 20s had been struck.

You may also want to watch:

Medics and the air ambulance were also called and she was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She remains in a life-threatening condition.

Her next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed between Well Street and Victoria Park Road after the incident.