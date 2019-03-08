Search

Youngsters in Hackney offered chance to help shape NHS health and social services

PUBLISHED: 18:14 21 May 2019

NHS stock picture. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

NHS stock picture. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Youngsters are being given the chance to kickstart their careers in healthcare thanks to a "takeover challenge" that launches next week.

The project, a collaboration between Hackney Council, community groups, the City of London Corporation and the NHS, will see professionals work with a group of volunteer champions to help them shape health and social services for young adults aged 16 to 19.

Part of the National Takeover Challenge, the scheme will give youngsters work-shadowing opportunities and allow them to be involved in real-life decision making.

You may also want to watch:

It follows research showing young people want to give feedback on health services on their own terms.

Pembury Estate community group Coffee Afrique will support a group of young people to organise the launch for the project, at the Pembury Community Centre on May 30.

Youngsters are being urged to attend on the day and sign up to the project. There will be music, dance, advice stalls and activities.

"We want to make sure young people's ideas and thoughts are listened to and acted on during our work to plan local health and community services," said Sanna Melling from the City and Hackney Integrated Care System.

