Youth club kids who run stalls in Hackney take on role of market inspectors

Young people who already run their own stall have been shadowing market inspectors. Picture: Ian Rathbone Ian Rathbone

Not content with just running their own market stall, young people from the Gascoyne and Morningside Youth Club donned high-vis yellow jackets this week to inspect other traders in Ridley Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Guy Nicholson met young people who have been shadowing market inspectors. Picture: Ian Rathbone Cllr Guy Nicholson met young people who have been shadowing market inspectors. Picture: Ian Rathbone

The pioneering move to let them spend time in the markets office gave them an insight into how the service is run, and allowed them to gain new ideas and perspectives about the work.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Guy Nicholson, the council's business chief who holds the markets portfolio, said: "It is really important we encourage more younger people to work and trade in our markets - they are the future local economy. They have worked really hard this week and I'm sure benefited from understanding how the markets team works."

The youngsters had an award created for them at a national market traders competition last year.

Every week they sell bath bombs, lip balms, soaps and T-shirts they have made at markets around Hackney.