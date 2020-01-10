Search

Zero-waste Broadway Market company Haeckles offers solution to leftover Christmas trees

PUBLISHED: 09:37 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 10 January 2020

Joe Goodman

The trees were collected outside the cosmetics company's new shop in Broadway Market

Archant

Millions of Christmas trees end up in landfill each year, but one cosmetics company have come up with a fragrant solution.

For £45, Haeckles on Broadway Market will turn your Christmas tree into a scented candleareis turning leftover Christmas trees into personalised scented candles in an effort to reduce waste over the holidays.

Over 100 trees will be taken to the Haeckles lab in Margate and "up-cycled".

The pine needles will be distilled and used to make the scented candles and the leftover wood will be used as fuel for Haeckles beachwood-burning sauna in Margate.

In keeping with the companies circular economy philosophy, each candle comes in mushroom packaging that grows when planted.

Charlie Vickery, 27, of Haeckles, said the response fhas been "overwhelming".

"Never in our wildest dreams could we have predicted this", he said.

